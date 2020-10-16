The ban on people visiting Wales from other areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus will come into force from 6pm this evening.

It comes as tensions rise between the Welsh and UK governments, with the First Minister saying the pandemic has "thrown a spotlight" on their "unsatisfactory" relationship.

Criticism of the First Minister has mounted, with claims the travel ban move is "anti-English" and "unconstitutional", and that it will be impossible for police to enforce.

But Mark Drakeford said the Prime Minister's refusal to agree to implement travel restrictions showed the Conservative Party's "tin ear" to Wales.

He announced the travel ban on Wednesday, after repeated calls on Boris Johnson to enforce the restriction were ignored.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said his government had fallen out with the Prime Minister over his refusal to act on the travel ban. Credit: PA Images

Speaking at the Welsh Labour Together online event on Thursday, Mr Drakeford said: "It's thrown a spotlight onto our relationship with the UK Government, which as I've said many times, have not been what they need to be.

"There has been no regular, reliable rhythm, and when we have had it, it has not always been satisfactory.

"This week you will have seen that we've had quite a falling out with the Prime Minister over his refusal to act to protect low incidence areas of coronavirus from visitors from high incidence areas.

"We've had to use our own powers to fill that gap. I think that has been very strongly supported by people in Wales, and it just demonstrates the tin ear the Tories have for what matters most to people who live in Wales."

How will the ban be enforced?

The First Minister has said police will use technologies including number plate recognition to catch rule-breakers, but there are concerns this will put added pressure on services.

Mark Drakeford said officers will be able to apply practiced techniques developed earlier in the year, when people could not travel further than five miles in Wales.

But the Police Federation for England and Wales' Welsh lead said the varying rules between Welsh and English local authority areas will make the ban "unenforceable".

It is not yet clear whether people will be issued with fines for breaking the rule. Credit: ITV Wales

Will people be fined for breaking the rules?

The Welsh Government confirmed that fines for breaking the travel rule would be the same as those issued for breaching other coronavirus regulations.

This means a fixed penalty notice of £60 would be issued for a first offence, doubling for each repeated offence up to a maximum of £1,920. If taken to court over the matter, an even larger fine can be imposed.

Who is allowed to travel into Wales?

The Welsh Government is still finalising details of the new regulations, but Mr Drakeford told ITV News that people from high-prevalence areas of coronavirus would still be allowed to travel into Wales for work.

It is not yet clear what else would give someone exemption from the rule, but people living under local lockdowns in Wales can leave "to visit family or close friends on compassionate grounds".