A dog rescued by the RSPCA on Wales' first day of national lockdown is still waiting to be adopted.

Shadow is a three-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed and has been in the care of the RSPCA in Newport since March 24th.

The "lockdown pooch" was very underweight when he was brought in but is now in good health.

There's a plea for a potential new owner to come forward so that Shadow can end the year on a "positive note."

Kath Logan, from the Newport Animal Centre, said: “Shadow is our lockdown pooch – having come into our care during the first full day of Wales’ national lockdown.

“He’s had a tough time – and our staff have worked hard with him. Shadow was very thin when he first arrived with us, and is now on a behaviour plan as he can jump up.

“But Shadow is such a handsome, wonderful dog – and we know the perfect owner is out there for him. He’ll just need a patient new owner, who will work with his behaviour plan and help his playful side and great character continue to shine through. Support will be given to any new adopter to help with this.”