Murder investigation launched in Cardiff after man dies

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following an incident in Cardiff, police said.

South Wales Police said a murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 54-year-old at a property in the St Mellons area of the city.

Officers were called to an address in Cypress Crescent on Friday evening to reports of a serious assault.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

A woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man, who is known to the victims, was arrested on Newport Road a short time after the incident was reported to the police.

He remains in police custody.

A force spokesman said: "Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, however, they are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet given an account to police to come forward."