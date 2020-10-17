Teenager dies after crash between his bicycle and a car in Newport

A 16-year-old boy has died following a crash on the Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in Newport this afternoon.The boy was travelling by bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a gunmetal grey Ford Focus on Friday.The driver of the Focus, a 28-year-old man from the Rhondda Cynon Taf area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody, Gwent Police confirmed.Officers are investigating and appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

The collision occurred outside the Blaina Wharf public house on the westbound carriageway just before 2pm this afternoon.The SDR was closed in both directions from its junction with Corporation Road to its junction with Alexandra Road near the Transporter Bridge while emergency services were in attendance. It is due to re-open within the next hour.Anyone with dashcam footage or information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 or message Gwent Police quoting log 222 16/10/20.