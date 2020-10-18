Welsh ministers are this evening holding an emergency cabinet meeting as they decide whether or not to impose nationwide lockdown restrictions.

They've been holding what have been described as "intense" meetings all weekend with medical and scientific advisers.

They insist no final decision has been made despite information emerging over the weekend which points to a 16-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown being introduced from the end of next week.

The cabinet will meet again tomorrow ahead of an expected announcement by the First Minister.

Credit: PA

Political opponents have criticised the Welsh Government after details of one scenario emerged on a political blog.

The details were included in a briefing to a transport lobbying group and suggested that all but essential shops would be told to close for just over two weeks.

The Conservatives have said that shows "breath-taking arrogance" and have demanded an emergency session of the Welsh parliament to be held on Monday.

Their health spokesperson, Andrew RT Davies, accused the First Minister of showing "disrespect" to the Welsh parliament.

Plaid Cymru has criticised what it said was a "delay in making the decision and communicating it to the people and businesses of Wales."The party's Chief Whip Siân Gwenllian said the "drip feed of information" over the weekend had caused "anxiety." She called for an emergency vote on any measures announced. A Welsh Government spokesperson said, “We are actively considering advice from SAGE and our TAC Group. A ‘fire break’ set of measures to control Covid-19, similar to that described in the SAGE papers, is under consideration in Wales.“As the First Minister set out in his press conference on Friday, we have discussed this advice with stakeholders and partners. But no decisions have been made.”