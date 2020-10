A murder investigation has been launched after a 43-year-old woman was found dead in Caerphilly on Sunday morning.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Gwent Police are investigating after the woman was found at a property on Dol-Yr-Eos in Caerphilly as 12:10am on October 18.

Local officers are in the area and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward