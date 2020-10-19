There has been one further death and 626 new cases of coronavirus in Wales as the country approaches a strict two-week national lockdown.

The new cases mean that the total number since the start of the pandemic now stands at 36,253, although the real figure is expected to be much higher.

The one further death means that 1,712 have now died with COVID-19.

Public Health Wales' figures also showed that 10,914 tests were carried out yesterday.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the Welsh Government plans to implement a 17-day circuit-breaker lockdown in the country from Friday.

From the end of this week Wales will enter a strict two-week national lockdown, with Mr Drakeford saying that the "short and sharp" restrictions will help to slow the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus in Wales has been on the increase, with a record number of new cases over a 24-hour period reported twice in the last week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the lockdown at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday. Credit: Welsh Government

It has been confirmed that the new restrictions, that will run from Friday 23 October until Monday 9 November, will replace the current lockdown measures in position across large parts of the country.

At Monday's press conference, Mr Drakeford said: "It is with a heavy heart that I once again ask everyone to stay at home and businesses to shut.

"We are all tired of coronavirus and the many rules and regulations we all have to live with.

"We have a small window of opportunity to act."

Rate of coronavirus in local authority areas, figures show number of new cases in seven days until October 15:

Cardiff - 1056

Merthyr Tydfil - 134

Bridgend - 286

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 469

Wrexham - 263

Blaenau Gwent - 126

Swansea - 394

Neath Port Talbot - 227

Flintshire - 237

Denbighshire - 145

Conwy - 145

Caerphilly - 201

Gwynedd - 105

Monmouthshire - 77

Torfaen - 73

Carmarthenshire - 124

Newport - 99

Isle of Anglesey - 44

Vale of Glamorgan - 79

Powys - 69

Pembrokeshire - 46

Ceredigion - 22

Speaking after the latest figures were released, Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said tat the organisation supported the implementation of further lockdown restrictions in the country.

"Public Health Wales supports the announcement by the Welsh Government today of a two-week national ‘fire-break’ to disrupt the transmission of Coronavirus in Wales," he said.

"These new restrictions will come into effect at 6pm on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. These new rules are vital to regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives."

