Changes announced for viewers who watch ITV Cymru Wales on ITV+1

ITV has announced that ITV Cymru Wales will no longer be available on the ITV+1 service on satellite.

The change in service means that from Tuesday 20 October, satellite viewers will need to watch live on the main ITV Wales satellite channel 103 or catch up by recording programmes or using online platforms.

The change is to allow for more ITV nations and regions services in HD across the United Kingdom.

It only affects plus one services on Sky and Freesat.

An ITV Cymru Wales spokesman said: “We were proud to launch our full HD service some five years ago bringing better quality pictures to viewers across Wales.

“Now that improvement is being rolled out to other ITV viewers across the UK nations and regions.”

The plus one service will continue to offer all ITV network programmes. You can email ITV Viewer Services for help at viewerservices@itv.com