Michael O'Leary murder trial: Man who shot dead wife's lover jailed for 30 years

A man who shot dead his wife's lover in a "carefully planned execution" has been told to serve at least 30 years in jail.

Andrew Jones, 53, used his wife's secret phone to lure Michael O'Leary, 55, to his farm in Carmarthenshire to confront him about the relationship in January of this year.

Mr Jones was found guilty of murder by a majority of 11 to one on October 5.

Mr O'Leary was reported missing on the evening of January 27 after he failed to return to his Nantgaredig home from work.

The court heard Jones took a rifle with him to the meeting and claimed there was a struggle between the two men. He claimed the rifle accidentally went off, killing Mr O’Leary. However the Crown Prosecution Service was able to prove this was a lie by showing the four shell casings found at the farm came from one of the firearms recovered from Andrew Jones’ house.

Jones then used Mr O'Leary’s mobile phone to send a text saying “I’m sorry” to Mr O'Leary's wife, purporting to be from him.

On 14 March this year, a piece of human tissue of a small intestine was discovered inside a rusty oil barrel being decanted at Jones’ address by police during a search of the property. It matched the DNA profile of Mr O’Leary.

Leighton Mawer, of the CPS, said: “The evidence showed that Andrew Jones had carefully planned and set up the meeting at the farm, taking a rifle with him.

“Following the shooting, Jones went to considerable lengths to cover up his crime, including moving Mr O'Leary’s car and starting the pretence that the victim had taken his own life.

“A robust case was built using cell site analysis of the two men’s phones, CCTV and DNA evidence to show that Jones had moved and disposed of the body.

“The circumstances of the case are remarkable, but the most important fact is a tragic one; that a man has lost his life, leaving a family grieving. Our thoughts are with them.”