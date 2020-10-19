A man from Pembroke Dock who was stuck in Italy for months after he tested positive for coronavirus has finally been able to return home and be reunited with his family.

Rhys James told ITV's Good Morning Britain that it was 'lush' to be able to see his family again after spending months in quarantine in Florence.

He said: "It was amazing. My dad kept stalling the car on the way home just to make sure that my sisters got the party ready in time.

"Yeah it was just lush, it was so nice just seeing everyone. And just coming through the airport at the beginning, you don't forget that moment do you?"

Rhys was welcomed home to Pembroke Dock after being stuck in Florence for months.

Rhys James, 23, was unable to leave Florence after he and his two friends all tested positive for Covid on August 17.

Mr James was in Italy to teach English, along with Quinn Paczesny, 20, and Will Castle, 22, before they tested positive for the virus.

They were escorted from the hospital to a coronavirus quarantine centre following their results.

They then stayed in separate hotel rooms, despite showing no symptoms after mid-August.

Italian rules at the time meant that the three men had to each return two negative tests before being allowed to leave.

Since returning home, Rhys James says that the experience of being quarantined in Italy with his two friends has 'bonded them for life.'

He said: "None of us knew each other before we came out to work in Italy. I think it's experiences like this that are so unique, that you never have with anyone else - it's just going to bond us for life.

"As soon as the restrictions end, we're hoping we can meet up and see each other again."

Watch the full Good Morning Britain interview: