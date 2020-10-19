A woman has admitted killing a pensioner during a series of stabbings inside a Co-op store.

Zara Anne Radcliffe, 30, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 88-year-old John Rees by reason of diminished responsibility.

She had denied murder.

Mr Rees died after suffering severe facial injuries in the attack while shopping at the store during lockdown.

Radcliffe also admitted the attempted murders of Andrew Price, Gaynor Saurin and Lisa Way who were all injured in the incident in the village of Pen Y Graig, Rhondda, South Wales on May 5 this year.

At the time, police described the incident as "extremely distressing" for the local community.

88-year-old Mr Rees from Trealaw died during the incident at the Co-op on Tylacelyn Road.

An inquest previously heard Mr Rees, who lived in the nearby village of Trealaw with his wife Eunice, died at the scene from severe blunt force trauma to the face including multiple facial fractures.

He was attacked by Radcliffe while inside the store as his wife waited for him outside, sitting in their car.

In a statement after his death, his family said: "John was the very definition of a good man, extremely respected and liked in the community.

"He was proud of his family, proud to be a Welshman and devoted to All Saints Church.

"We will all miss him terribly."

Radcliffe spoke only to enter her pleas from Rampton secure hospital, where she is currently being held.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were acceptable to the Crown as at the time of the incident Radcliffe was suffering from schizophrenia.

Radcliffe will be sentenced on Wednesday at Merthyr Crown Court.