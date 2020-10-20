A main road running through Cardiff city centre could be reopened to buses and taxis, after it was pedestrianised during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardiff Council said it is considering the plans which would see Castle Street open to buses, taxis and emergency vehicles as a "temporary measure", while a public consultation is held on the permanent future of the road.

The decision was made to close the road to all traffic and open an al fresco dining area in front of the castle in July.

Two large outdoor seating areas were erected which allowed businesses to trade outside in a socially-distanced way. Customers could order food and drinks via an app which was delivered to their table.

The outdoor seating area has occupying the road since the end of July

The area saw mixed success - and reaction - with it proving popular with diners during the summer, but less so during colder weather and rain.

The dining areas have now been removed and the proposed re-opening – which may be ready by mid-November - will help buses and taxis cross both east to west and west to east through the city.

The council said air quality levels across the city improved "significantly" on last year.

The temporary design will keep the pop-up cycleway - which will run from Leckwith Road up Newport Road to the junction with Broadway – in place throughout the public consultation, the council confirmed.

The temporary measure may include a pavement alongside the shops and bars opposite the castle extended into the road to give a wider walkway for people to socially distance. It could also create an opportunity for hospitality businesses to have more space outside their premises to trade.

Under the proposal, Castle Street could then contain two lanes for buses and taxis to travel east and or west, and the pop-up cycle lane by the castle would remain.

Cllr Caro Wild said, "The council recognises that the closure of Castle Street has divided opinions, with strong arguments being made in favour and against the changes that have been implemented in recent months.

“Alongside a detailed modelling exercise on future traffic flows, we will undertake a comprehensive consultation exercise, involving city centre businesses, local residents, and citizens across Cardiff, to help determine the final plan for the street.”

Cardiff Council is monitoring congestion and air quality across the city centre. It will undertake detailed modelling on any long-term plans, which will help determine if any additional mitigations are required in neighbouring wards.