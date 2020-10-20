Further Covid outbreaks confirmed at Cwm Taf hospitals

Two more hospitals within a south Wales health board have confirmed an outbreak of coronavirus among patients.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board said there have been 25 cases linked to Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda and 19 connected to Maesteg Hospital. No deaths have been confirmed.

It follows a rise in cases since outbreaks were confirmed at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant where there have been 159 confirmed cases along with 43 deaths.

Six deaths were confirmed at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil following an outbreak of 41 cases.

The Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend has seen eight deaths following an outbreak of 40 cases.

Since the outbreak, Bridgend's field hospital Ysbyty'r Seren field hospital has started to take non-Covid patients to relieve pressure on the hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases.

Emergency cases were diverted away from The Royal Glamorgan Hospital when the outbreak began two weeks ago, but the health board says it is starting to reinstate admissions.

Medical Director for the health board Dr Nick Lyons said the hospitals are starting to see "the beginnings of the positive impact of the mitigating actions."

“We are taking positive steps in reinstating emergency admissions to the Hospital, and reintroducing elective surgeries in a phased way, which will keep patients and our staff safe.

“As infection rates continue to rise in our communities, and we head into another period of lockdown, we are appealing to all members of the public to take seriously their responsibilities by ensuring their behaviour does not contribute to the further spread of COVID-19. We remain grateful to all members of our community who are continuing to adhere to the guidance in order to help control this virus.”