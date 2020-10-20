The owners of a gym in Llantwit Fardre, south Wales, have warned of the detrimental effect closing down facilities like their's during the fire-break will have on mental health.

Mike and Leica Gelsei said it is about more than just exercise for their customers, the gym becomes "a community" and a place for "release".

Mr Gelscei said their industry have proved they can operate in a covid-safe way and so closure will only have a negative impact on peoples' wellbeing.

He also added that the physical benefits of exercising mean that if gyms were allowed to remain open, it could "lessen the burden on the health service".

From 6pm on Friday 16 October, indoor gyms and leisure centres will have to close for 17 days. They were also some of the last places to reopen when restrictions began to be eased during the first national lockdown.

Mike and Leica said the gym is where people come to "release" and can be their one moment of "respite". Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Gelsei said when he heard about the fire-break he was "disappointed". He said although it is only for just over two-weeks, the effect closing gyms will have on mental health will be "surprising".

He said gyms "massively help with mental health" and with other restrictions on what people can do and who they can see coming into force at the same time, this could have a huge negative impact.

He believes that people will be less likely to swap the gym for outdoor exercise over the next few weeks.

"It's darker, it's wetter, people won't be able to go out and exercise", he said.

During the fire-break, people can exercise outside as often as they would like but indoor exercise facilities must close. Credit: ITV Wales

Leica Gelsei also said that for some people, the gym is their "release" and moment of "respite". She said that it is not easy to substitute a gym experience and so lots of people will end up missing out on the benefits exercise brings.

Taking this away from so many people, there is very little as another opportunity to have that. Yes outside you can have a walk but the feel of the weight, the feel of the steel, so many people get so much from that.

She pointed out that it is not only young men who feel the positive benefits of working out at the gym. She said many people who come to them are mothers and use the gym as their moment of "respite, their opportunity of release".

Mr Gelsei said they have "proven" they can operate in a Covid-safe manner and claims they have had no coronavirus cases linked to their gym despite having 8,000 visits since reopening in August.

The Welsh Government released evidence that suggests by closing gyms, there could be a potential reduction in the R transmission rate by 0.1.

This is related to many surfaces being touched by multiple people and higher aerosol generation and breathing rates due to aerobic activity.

The circuit-break lockdown will include the half-term holiday and will end on Monday 9 November. Mr Drakeford described it as as a "short, sharp shock" to try to drive down the virus transmission rate.

After November 9, there will be different set of national rules in place but Welsh Government have repeatedly reassured that the circuit-break will not be extended for longer than 17 days.