A motorbike-loving pensioner who has been riding since 1967 has been stopped in his tracks after the DVLA said they have no record of him passing his test.

Thomas Ajax Thomas, 73, said that he is "devastated" after being told he can no longer go out on his Triumph Bonneville.

Mr Thomas, from Neath, claims that he passed his test in Brecon on February 23 1967, but the government agency say that they have no record of it.

He said he has contacted the Department of Transport over his case, but for now he is stuck to the confines of his home.

I am getting fed-up, I don't know how am I coping with it. I am stuck in the house here. Thomas Ajax Thomas

“I used to go out with the boys and have breakfast for an hour - I would go up to Sennybridge and come around the Beacons."

Mr Thomas claims that he has the time and date that he attended Brecon Railway Station for his test.

He also has a card to show that he passed a test over 50 years ago, but was informed by an insurance company that it was not an official document.

Mr Thomas with the card that he claims he was given after passing his test in 1967.

“I haven't done anything wrong, where have they been all these years? Why should it happen now," he continued. “It's my pride and joy, my bike must be 21 years old. I'm sat in the house watching TV - there's nothing else to do.”

His daughter Karen, 49, said that his motorbike was one of his few pleasures in life and he was struggling without it during lockdown. “He’s been driving since 1967, why haven’t they brought this issue up before? He can’t go out and go for a ride now," she said. "His bike was one of his few pleasures in life.

“The last time I renewed the motorcycle insurance I paid £87 but because he was not going far on the motorbike I looked for cheaper insurance because of the mileage.“I said he was on a full licence, but I was told it was provisional. I know he has passed his test.”

Mr Thomas has now had to stop riding his motorbike until the situation is resolved.

Karen was then advised to get in contact with the DVLA, she was then referred to the Ministry of Transport before the DVLA in Swansea picked up the case.

In a statement a DVLA spokesman said: "We are happy to confirm the case is beinginvestigated and we are in touch with the customer directly.”