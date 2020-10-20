Ten further deaths as record number of new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

A record number of new cases has been recorded in Wales, with 1,148 reported in the last 24 hours.

There have also been ten further deaths from the virus in the country, taking the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 to 1,722.

The number of new cases is the highest since the start of the pandemic, breaking the previous total of 979.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales show that there were 12,455 test carried out. That is an increase of 1,541 from the day previous.

It comes as the education minister Ken Skates refused to rule out a further fire-break in the future as Wales approaches a 17-day national lockdown.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Tuesday, Ken Skates MS said that the fire-break lockdown from Friday at 6pm would "buy the country time".

"Of course we could not rule out the possibility of introducing another new fire-break in the new year if over the Christmas period transmission rates increased dramatically," he said.

Ken Skates MS as the press conference on Tuesday.

"But what I am determined to do is make sure that business and that people have the greatest degree of certainty in their lives."

Speaking of the fire-break announcement, Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said that the organisation was in full support for the lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Public Health Wales supports yesterday’s announcement by the Welsh Government of a two-week national ‘fire-break’ to disrupt the transmission of Coronavirus in Wales," he said.

"These new restrictions will come into effect at 6pm on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. These new rules are vital to regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives."