The family of a woman whose body was found in Caerphilly have described her as a "much-loved" and "bubbly" person.

The woman, who has since been named as Adell Cowan, was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos, Caerphilly at around 12.10am on Sunday, October 18.

The family of the 43-year-old issued a tribute: "Adell was a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many. She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community.

"She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time."

A 42-year-old man, also from Caerphilly, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The police are continuing to investigate and are appealing for information from the public.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie said: "We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information which has already been provided and would urge anyone with any information to please contact us."

Anyone with any information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000379687 or alternatively can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.