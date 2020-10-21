Fourteen new coronavirus deaths reported in highest daily death toll since May

There have been fourteen newly reported deaths from coronavirus in Wales - the highest daily number since the end of May, Public Health Wales figures show.

Latest figures also show that there have been 962 new confirmed cases of the virus in Wales, a slight decrease on Tuesday when a record number were reported.

There have now been a total of 1,736 deaths from coronavirus in Wales and 38,361 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as the Health Minister Vaughan Gething confirmed that hospital admissions in Wales are being driven by a "worryingly high" surge in cases amongst older people.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday, Mr Gething said that infections in younger people were spreading to the older population.

He also confirmed that the number of patients being treated for the virus had increased by 26% since last week.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said that the virus was now transmitting to older people in Wales. Credit: PA

Mr Gething said: "The number of people admitted to hospitals in Wales for treatment of coronavirus symptoms continues to rise each day.

"One of the reasons why we are seeing more people being admitted to hospital is because as the virus has become more widespread in Wales, it has spread from younger age groups to older age groups.

Mr Gething also talked about the fire-break lockdown which comes in to force on Friday at 6pm, saying it needed to be "sharp and deep" to have an effect on transmission in the country.

"It needs to be sharp and deep, including all parts of society, to have a maximum impact on the transmission of the virus," Mr Gething explained.

"Most importantly, it needs to target the main sources of transmission - places where people meet with other people.

"This will slow the spread of the virus, reducing the infection rate, which ultimately means fewer people needing hospital treatment and fewer people dying."

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the fire-break lockdown at Welsh Government press conference on Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the impending lockdown on Monday. Credit: Welsh Government

Speaking of the new lockdown sanctions, Mr Drakeford said that the country had a "small window to act" to prevent further spread of the virus.

"It is with a heavy heart that I once again ask everyone to stay at home and businesses to shut," he said.

"We are all tired of coronavirus and the many rules and regulations we all have to live with. We all want to see an end to this pandemic and our lives returned to us.

"So this is our best chance of regaining control of the virus and avoiding a much longer – and damaging – national lockdown. We have a small window of opportunity to act."