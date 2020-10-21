First Minister says both his mother and wife fell ill with Covid-19

The First Minister of Wales has opened up about the "difficult days" he faced when both his mother and wife contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.

Mark Drakeford said that he had been living in a garden hut to protect his wife who was shielding during the first wave of the virus.

But speaking to BBC Newscast on Monday, Mr Drakeford conceded that there had been a "series of difficult moments" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"On a purely personal level, both my wife and my mother fell ill with coronavirus at a point when I was not able to live at home because they were both vulnerable," Mr Drakeford said.

There were some difficult days while they were quite unwell. First Minister Mark Drakeford

"On another level, if I look back, I spent a weekend back in April in conversations with people about what we would do if we ran out of critical care capacity, if we didn't have the ventilators we need, if our medical staff on the front line were having to make invidious choices between who they could treat and who they couldn't treat.

"Nobody comes into the sorts of jobs that we do expecting to have to face those sorts of decisions, and mercifully they didn't turn out to be real decisions."

First Minister Mark Drakeford regularly speaks at Welsh Government press conferences about the dangers of the virus. Credit: Welsh Government

Speaking in July, Mr Drakeford said that he had moved in to a garden hut so he did not pose a risk to his family because of his job.

"They live in the house. I live in the hut at the bottom of the garden and we manage as best we can in that way," he said.

"There's not much of it but it does luckily have enough in terms of facilities in order to get by in."

The First Minister described the hut as "very miniature". He said the family did not build it because of coronavirus but that they had never used it in this way before.