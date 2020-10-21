A 51-year-old woman is critically injured in hospital and a man has been arrested following a road traffic collision in Cardiff on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a red Volkswagen van collided with a parked, unattended blue Nissan Qashqai on Market Road in Canton. As a result of the collision, the woman - who was walking along the pavement at the time - sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where her condition is described as a critical.

A 71-year-old man from Caerphilly was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or the manner in which the VW van was being driven prior to what happened, is asked to contact South Wales Police.

There is also an appeal for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.