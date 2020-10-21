A 22-year-old woman has urged people not to 'sit on' their cancer symptoms after receiving a life-changing diagnosis of her own just two years ago.

When she was just 20-years-old Kathryn Rodwell, from Mold, was told by doctors that she had Hodgkin Lymphoma, after scans found a 12cm x 14cm mass in her chest.

The disease is a cancer of the blood and is the most common form of cancer in young people and teenagers.

A course of intensive chemotherapy led to her being declared cancer-free in November, but just two months later in January 2020 the cancer returned.

Speaking of her diagnosis at a young age Kathryn said it had warned her not to take risks with her health in future, and she is now encouraging others to do the same.

"I felt like I was being silly, but when I found out it was something so big I couldn't believe it," he said.

The journey that I have been on has been quite dramatic and I don't want anyone else to go through what I have. Kathryn Rodwell

"I just want to make people aware that they can't take risks, especially going through times like these.

"You need to make sure that you are looking after yourself and if you feel something is wrong then you get yourself checked."

Kathryn has since joined the Teenage Cancer Trust's #BestToCheck campaign to try and encourage young people not to sit on symptoms that could be a sign of cancer.

The trust said that young people between 13-24 often have to visit their GP three times before they are referred for further cancer tests.

The campaign is raising awareness of the common signs and symptoms of cancer in young people and urges them to contact their GP, despite pressure on services from coronavirus.

Kathryn said that she was not aware of the symptoms of cancer and believes that this, combined with her focus on her studies caused a significant delay to her diagnosis.

Kathryn has said that doctors tried to tell her that her symptoms were because of her weight.

"After a biopsy and a lot of different appointments I was diagnosed," she continued.

"When I first went to the GP I felt like I was being paranoid."

On her first visit to a health professional Kathryn was seen by a healthcare nurse who listened to her lungs, and was told that they were healthy despite regularly feeling breathless.

Kathryn then struggled with everyday activities and found herself feeling fatigued after a day at university. She visited the GP again who told her that the issues were because of her weight.

After her symptoms did not improve Kathryn visited the doctor again and was told that she could go for a precautionary blood test and chest scan. The scan found the mass in her chest.

Dr Louise Soanes, of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said it is "vital" that young people understand the symptoms of cancer to help protect them in the future.

"It is ensuring that we give the message to young people so that they know the signs of cancer and then making sure that they know where they can go to get support and help," she said.

Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in 13-24-year-olds and the Teenage Cancer Trust is warning young people to look out for the different symptoms, which can include:

Lumps, bumps or swellings

Unexplained tiredness

Mole changes

Persistent pain

Significant weight change

"Cancer is thankfully rare in younger people, accounting for just 1% of all cancer diagnoses but they often have to visit their doctor up to three times before they are referred to a specialist," she continued.

"We're worried that young people's chances of survival could be affected as their cancer goes undiagnosed, with cancer referrals down by as much as 75% in the current climate.

"Early diagnosis can save lives so look out for symptoms and speak with your GP if you are concerned."

Kathryn is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer, but is hopeful that in the coming months she will be in remission.