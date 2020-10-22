Workers at a strip club in Cardiff are warning that there is a growing "underground movement" of dancers attending "dangerous" private parties during the pandemic.

There are concerns for the safety of the dancers who are usually protected when working in clubs, due to the closure of nightclubs and bars.

Strip clubs have been unable to operate for more than two weeks since the lockdown began in March.

Clubs have been closed for the majority of the year and their future looks uncertain Credit: ITV News

The three adult entertainment clubs in Cardiff - For Your Eyes Only, Playhouse and Fantasy Lounge - had to close their doors when the curfew was introduced as the owner said they lost too much business having to shut at 10:20pm.

Glenn Nicie, who owns the clubs with his wife Jenny, said he is concerned the women who work for him could be put at risk finding work elsewhere.

"I’m worried about a lot of stuff going underground... Here we’ve got security, CCTV, regulations, rules all to protect everyone - customers, dancers, the lot. I’ve heard of house parties where girls have been invited. That sort of thing is scary."

Glenn said he is hearing of women being booked to attend house parties which has been dubbed 'Stripperoo'.

I’ve heard from one of the girls there’s a 'Stripperoo' going on now. So not Deliveroo, 'Stripperoo', where the girls are going to go to someone’s place and taking their clothes off. Now that’s dangerous. Glenn Nicie, Adult entertainment club owner

Club owner Glenn Nicie said he is worried about the safety of women performing at private parties Credit: ITV News

Jessie - not her real name - is a dancer at Playhouse and mother of a seven-year-old girl.

"My partner got laid off due to the pandemic so we just financially struggled. We had to do everything we possibly could to get another job to bring some form of money in... I can't work during the day because I've got kids.

"Night-time work works really well for us. What he used to be able to bring in in a month, I would do a few odd weekends, so it doesn't take me away from the kids too much and I would be matching him and we'd be financially stable."

It's so heartbreaking to be shut again and go through the stress and financial worry - especially before Christmas. We've got children, we've got families to look after. Jessie, Dancer

Jessie said she has heard about women "getting into dangerous situations" at private parties, where they are "not safe".

She said: "Right now we’ve been forgotten, we’re vulnerable, getting to the point where girls are that scared they’re trying to find a way to provide money. It’s desperation."

Her colleague added: "It feels like there’s no end in sight. This could either be it, because if we don’t get help, it just feels very final for some of us. It feels like life as you know it as has just ended."

Glenn and Jenny run clubs across the UK. In Cardiff they employ 78 members of staff and around 58 freelance dancers.

They are now in the process of making all their staff redundant because they said they can no longer afford to support them with the furlough scheme ending.

Glenn said they paid £440,000 of taxes last year, but now the family are living off savings and are having to consider selling their home.

He applied to Economic Resilience Fund for a grant but he was told it was rejected because it could bring the Welsh Government "into disrepute".

The Welsh Government rejected Glenn Nicie's application for support Credit: ITV News

The Welsh Government said so far its fund has safeguarded more than 100,000 jobs but its budget will "only go so far". It has declined to comment on Glenn and Jenny's specific case.