A Halloween drive-in cinema screening at a football stadium in Chester faces cancellation because the toilets are on the Welsh side of divide.The Storyhouse arts centre in Chester was planning a "Halloween Moonlight Drive" drive-in cinema night at the Deva Stadium, but lockdown rules mean the event could be cancelled completely.The stadium is located right on the border between England and Wales, with much of the car park and facilities on the Welsh side of the divide.Wales will enter a strict two-week national lockdown from 6pm on Friday and will include the half-term holiday, ending on Monday 9th November.

The screenings at the cinema were due to be held between Tuesday, October 27, andSunday, November 1, at a time when people in Wales are being told to stay at home.Organisers have said that despite attempts to keep vehicles on the English side of the border, the fact the toilets are in Wales means the event is now unlikely to go ahead.

The stadium sits on the border between Wales and England.

Chief executive Andrew Bentley said: “It turns out the border goes through the middle of the car park but the screen is mostly in Wales."We are already having to refund our customers who live in Wales as cinema is part of their circuit breaker."However, customers who live in England are also to be banned straying into the wrong bit of the car park to watch the film and Flintshire police say they will enforce at the event."You’d need [to] scale a decent sized fence to get further into Wales, and you don’t leave England to get to the stadium.”

The toilets are on the Welsh side of the site.

He added: “We could try to squeeze the screen into the smaller English side of the car park, but the loos are still in Wales so our customers are going to be caught short, or just caught at the border."We’ll probably need to cancel the event due to restrictions in Wales, which is a shame because a drive-in is a super safe way to find enjoyment at the moment.”Storyhouse said everyone who had booked in for Moonlight Drive have been contacted via email to update them of the situation.