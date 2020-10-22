Seven more coronavirus deaths reported as cases in Wales reach 39,491

Public Health Wales has confirmed that seven more people have died after contracting coronavirus in Wales on Thursday.

It bring the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,743.

It also confirmed that there have been 1,134 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the country to 39,491.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales is now 39,491. Credit: PA Images

On Friday 23 October at 6pm, Wales will enter a second national lockdown, or so-called 'fire break', to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions will replace the current local lockdown measures and will look similar to the first national lockdown back in March.

Between Friday 23 October and Monday 9 November, businesses must close and everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home.

The only exceptions will be critical workers and jobs where working from home is not possible.