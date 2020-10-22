The Welsh Government has announced the regulations that will come into force during the fire-break, including which businesses must close.

It comes almost 24 hours before Wales enters the two-week lockdown, which aims to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, figures revealed there were 1,134 new cases identified over 24 hours, with seven further deaths of people who had the virus.

Businesses and workers across the country have been voicing concerns about the new rules and how they will impact their livelihoods.

So, what will the Welsh fire-break look like?

Swimming pools, leisure centres, gyms and spas will all be required to shut their doors. Credit: PA Images

Where will be closed to the public?

Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, holiday accommodation, shopping centres and arcades, places of worship, crematoriums and community centres will be required to close with some exceptions.

However, the following businesses and services must shut their doors completely:

Hairdressers, barbers, nail and beauty salons, massage therapy providers, tattoo and piercing studios

Cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, bingo and concert halls and casinos

Car dealerships, markets, betting shops, garden centres

Leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools and spas

Sports courts, skate parks, skating rinks, bowling greens, golf courses, sports pitches, bowling alleys, amusement arcades and indoor play areas

Museums, galleries, funfairs, amusement parks and theme parks, visitor attractions

Estate and letting agents, show homes and events or conference venues

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are permitted to sell takeaway food and drink. Credit: PA Images

What are the exceptions?

Pubs and restaurants

Pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes will be permitted to serve takeaway food and drink.

Holiday accommodation

Holiday accommodation will also be required to shut, unless the person using it is unable to return home.

This includes hotels, bed and breakfasts, camping sites and holiday sites, hostels, apartments and boarding houses.

Places of worship and crematoriums

Places of worship are only allowed to open for funerals, the solemnisation of marriages and formation of civil partnerships and to provide essential voluntary services.

A crematorium may open to members of the public for funerals or burials.

Community centres

Some community centres will be able to provide essential voluntary or public services including food banks, support for homeless or vulnerable people, childcare, blood donation sessions or other emergencies.

Shopping centres

Shopping centres, shopping arcades and markets can remain open to the public for access to some businesses.

Dentists are among the healthcare providers allowed to continue offering services as normal. Credit: PA Images

What can stay fully open?

Supermarkets, newsagents, post offices, laundrettes and dry cleaners can all remain open, as can hardware stores, bicycle shops, petrol stations, garages, taxi and vehicle hire businesses.

Pharmacies, chemists, dentists, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths, mental health services, vets, pet shops, livestock markets and funeral directors are also permitted to stay open.

How does Wales' fire-break fare against the Northern Ireland circuit-break?

While the circuit-break in Wales - coined 'fire-break' by the First Minister - will last two weeks, a four-week circuit-break is already underway in Northern Ireland.

The lockdown came into force on Friday 16 October, with pubs and restaurants there also required to shut unless they offer a takeaway service.

However, places of worship, shops and gyms can remain open.

In Northern Ireland, off licenses and supermarkets are not allowed to sell alcohol past 8pm, two hours earlier than the 10pm curfew in Wales.