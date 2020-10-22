Travellers returning from the Greek island of Mykonos and The Canary Islands no longer need to self-isolate on their return, the health minister has announced.

The Welsh Government made a number of amendments to its list of countries and territories that require tourists to quarantine in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Vaughan Gething announced travellers from Liechtenstein must self isolate for 14 days on their arrival into Wales. This means not leaving your home or the place you are staying for two weeks.

He also announced travellers from Mykonos, The Maldives, The Canary Islands and Denmark no longer need to isolate on their arrival back to Wales.

The changes will come into effect on Sunday 25 October at 04.00.

The Canary Islands were added to the list of exempted countries Credit: PA

In a statement, Mr Gething said, "I have decided that Liechtenstein will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, so travellers from Liechtenstein will need to isolate on arrival in Wales.

"I have also decided that the Greek island of Mykonos will no longer be excluded from the exemption for Greece, and therefore will be considered as an exempt territory. The Canary Islands, Denmark and the Maldives will be added to the exempt list. Travellers from these countries and territories will therefore not be required to isolate on arrival in Wales.”

The Welsh Government said the regulations are regularly kept under review since the restrictions were brought in in June.