The Welsh Government are due to take full ownership of Wales' rail services, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The newspaper claims that the nationalisation of Transport for Wales Rail will be officially announced on Thursday morning.

The rail service is currently jointly owned by Welsh Government and KeolisAmey.

KeolisAmey took over the Wales and Border franchise from Arriva in 2018. KeolisAmey has reportedly failed to reach an agreement in bailout talks with Welsh Government - which has prompted the takeover.

On Wednesday, Welsh Government said they would make an announcement about rail services on Thursday.

Welsh Government own Transport for Wales, which oversees Transport for Wales Rail Services - owned by KeolisAmey.

The Telegraph report that government-owned Transport for Wales will take over control of rail services while KeolisAmey will continue to be responsible for the rail infrastructure.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a fall in passenger numbers across public transport and with less journeys being made, this has affected operations.

Last month on ITV Cymru Wales' Sharp End, the transport minister was asked if support would be given to public transport companies who are struggling because of less passengers.

Ken Skates MS said Welsh Government will be "investing heavily in public transport".