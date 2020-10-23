CCTV images released in Caerphilly Adell Cowan murder investigation

Police investigating the death of Adell Cowan from Caerphilly have released CCTV images in an appeal to trace her last movements.

Adell’s body was found at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos, Caerphilly at around 12.10am on Sunday, October 18.

The image were taken at the 7/11 Grocery shop in Caerphilly on Friday 17 October.

The police are appealing for information to trace her movements for the evening of Friday, October 16 between 8.30pm and midnight and the afternoon of Saturday, October 17, between 1pm and 5pm.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink and blue coat, jeans and a patterned Covid face mask.

Credit: Family photograph

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen Adell in the locations below to get in contact.

Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly

Bedwas Road in the vicinity of the 7 – 11 Grocery Shop, Caerphilly

Gwaun Newydd, Caerphilly

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie said: “As our enquiries into Adell’s death continue, we hope by releasing these CCTV images it may prompt someone’s memory and provide vital information to assist our investigation. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Adell or had contact with her in the days before her death to come forward.

“Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, may help. We are also asking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area for last Friday and Saturday to get in contact.”

Credit: Gwent Police

The family issued the following tribute to the ‘much-loved’ 43 year old woman:

“Adell was a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many. She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

A 42-year-old man from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information can call Gwent Police on 101 referencing log number 9 of the 18th of October or alternatively can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.