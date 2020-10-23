A man from Flintshire who threatened to 'slash' a railway worker and was in possession of an imitation firearm, has been jailed at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

On October 19, Samuel Allen, 31, was seen staggering close to the platform edge at Flint Station while carrying a child on his shoulders.

Allen became aggressive after a member of staff at the station asked him to put the child down.

He threatened to 'slash' the staff member and was subsequently refused travel. As he left the station he continued to be verbally abusive.

The police were called and caught up with Allen outside the station. Things escalated when officers asked Allen to remove his hands from his pockets and he refused.

Believing he could have a weapon, one of the officers removed their taser. Allen then threw what was later discovered to be an imitation firearm, from his pocket and into a nearby bush.

Allen was spotted staggering near the platform at Flint Station with a child on his shoulders at around 4:50 pm on October 19. Credit: Google Maps

Allen was then arrested and appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on October 21.

He received a 12-month jail sentence for committing a public order offence, possessing an imitation firearm, breaching a harassment order and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was handed an additional 18-weeks sentence because of the activation of a suspended sentence.

British Transport Police Constable, Harry Thompson, said: "Allen has been involved in a number of anti-social offences and carrying an imitation firearm in a public place is never acceptable."We will continue to deal with anti-social behaviour robustly and ensure that Criminal Behaviour Orders are issued to stop persistent offenders."

He added that he was "grateful" for the "strong sentence" and hoped that it would act "as a reminder that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated on the railway".