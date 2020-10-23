Nurse dies after being hit by suspected drink-driver outside Wrexham hospital

A nurse has died after he was run over by a suspected drink-driver outside Wrexham Maelor hospital.

Gill Harris, acting chief exec of Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, said they have lost a ''valued and long-standing member'' of their team.

"This is a difficult time for their colleagues and friends and we will make sure they have all the support they need."

The 46-year-old, who has not been named, died after he was hit around 8:30pm on Watery Road by a Vauxhall Astra on Thursday evening.

Police said the driver had attempted to make off from a police patrol before the incident and did not stop after the car struck the nurse.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop. He remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Alex Goss of North Wales Police said it was a ''tragic'' incident.“Our sincerest condolences go to them all at this incredibly difficult time and specially trained police family liaison officers are assisting them.“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anybody who may have been in or around the area of Watery Road and who may have seen the black-coloured Vauxhall Astra''