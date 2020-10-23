Thirteen further coronavirus deaths and 761 new cases reported in Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 13 new deaths with coronavirus in the country, with 761 new cases also being recorded.

The latest figures mean that 1,756 have now died with Covid-19 in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of cases recorded in Wales now stands at 40,253, although the real number is expected to be much higher.

It comes as the First Minister said more than a million tests have been carried out in Wales since March as the country prepares for a nationwide lockdown from Friday evening.

Mark Drakeford announced that new lockdown measures would be introduced nationally at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday.

The new restrictions include the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and secondary schools, similar to those implemented in March.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Friday Mr Drakeford said that the new 17-day fire-break lockdown was about "saving lives not saving Christmas".

First Minister Mark Drakeford held a press conference on Friday ahead of the national lockdown. Credit: Welsh Government

He also said he hoped measures being put in place in other parts of the UK to reduce the spread of coronavirus would succeed.

"Then we will all be able to meet with family, with friends, have some sort of Christmas in which there is still something for us all to celebrate," he said.

Speaking about the impending restrictions, Dr Robin Lowe of Public Health Wales said that the restrictions were necessary to follow up on the "difference made by local measures".

“Public Health Wales is reminding people that fire-break restrictions come into effect in Wales at 6pm, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November," he said.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.