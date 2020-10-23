Watch the press conference live

In Friday's Welsh Government press conference, the First Minister said he would be meeting with local authorities, police forces and other organisations to discuss what the rules would be when the 'fire-break' ends.

Wales enters another national lockdown from 6pm on Friday. Welsh Government have stated that those measures will end on November 9, to be replaced with a different set of national regulations.

He confirmed ministers have already come up with an initial set of ideas that will now be discussed over the following days and the next few weeks will be spent working "through some complicated decisions".

The First Minister said he would not rush making an announcement on what the regime after November 9 would look like before the ideas "have been properly tested" and discussed.

The Welsh Government made the decision to impose a short national lockdown because of a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Under the measures, people will be asked to stay at home and to leave only for a limited number of reasons, including exercise, buying essential supplies, or to seek or provide care.

It is hoped that these stricter rules will drive the transmission rate down and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

In Friday's press conference Mr Drakeford said latest figures bring the number of coronavirus deaths reported by Public Health Wales to 45 this week.

A day before the lockdown was due to come into effect, the First Minister also said that supermarkets would not be allowed to sell non-essential items.

This sparked criticism from Andrew RT Davies, the Conservative shadow health minister, while Sue Davies, from consumer group Which?, said the announcement would cause "confusion" - particularly among the vulnerable.

Mr Drakeford told the press conference on Friday: "When it comes to supermarkets it is a simple matter of fair play, we are requiring many small business on the highstreet to close right across Wales...and we are looking to minimise the amount of time people spend out their homes."

The decision is simply based on fair play...it is a straightforward matter of fairness...no organisation or individual is above the effort we all have to make. Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales

He added that this was not the time for people to be browsing shops for non-essential goods.