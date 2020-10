Police are concerned about a man from Cardigan who has been missing since Friday night.

33-year-old Dyfed Jones, from Blaenporth, was last seen at around 8pm.

Dyfed is described as being around 5’10” tall, of slight build and with short brown hair.

Officers believe he has travelled somewhere on foot.

Anyone who has seen Dyfed, or knows where he is, is urged to call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.