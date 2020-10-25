Further 1,104 people test positive with Covid as five more die in Wales

A further 1,104 people have tested positive with Covid-19 in Wales, according to Public Health Wales figures.

Figures published on 25 October show five people have also died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,777.

The highest number of new cases were identified in Rhondda Cynon Taf, with 178 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

In Cardiff, 154 people tested positive, with 94 new cases in Swansea, 73 in Neath Port Talbot and 72 in Caerphilly.

Just three new cases were identified in Ceredigion - the lowest number anywhere in Wales.

Between Monday 19 and Saturday 24 October there were 3,580 new cases identified in Wales, with more than 113 cases per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus cases identified between 19-24 October by local authority area:

Blaenau Gwent - 138

Caerphilly - 235

Monmouthshire - 58

Newport - 137

Torfaen - 99

Anglesey - 56

Conwy - 68

Denbighshire - 58

Flintshire - 134

Gwynedd - 59

Wrexham - 167

Cardiff - 632

Vale of Glamorgan - 60

Bridgend - 185

Merthyr Tydfil - 157

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 515

Carmarthenshire - 81

Ceredigion - 21

Pembrokeshire - 20

Powys - 39

Neath Port Talbot - 224

Swansea - 392

Unknown location - 37

Resident outside Wales - 265

The figures come on the third day of Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown, which has been introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Figures on Saturday showed 16 people died with Covid-19 in Wales - the highest number of new deaths recorded since May.

The same number of deaths were recorded on 28 May, with 19 being the highest number before that on 7 May. The total number of deaths in Wales now stands at 1,772.