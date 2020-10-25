A man has been charged with criminal damage, several public order offences and for breaching coronavirus regulations after an incident at a Tesco store in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said Gwilym Owen, from Anglesey, was arrested and charged after the incident at Tesco Extra in Bangor on Friday night.

The 28-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in Caernarfon in November.

A video posted to social media showed a man pulling plastic sheeting from store shelves.

It came after the Welsh Government banned supermarkets from selling items deemed non-essential as part of the 17-day firebreak lockdown, which came into force on Friday.

Stores have been instructed to cordon off aisles selling electrical goods, telephones, clothes, toys and games, garden products and dedicated sections for homewares.

The First Minister has since announced ministers will review the ban, after more than 50,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be lifted.