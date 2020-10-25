Report by ITV Wales reporter Jess Main

A woman from Pembrokeshire who waited over a week to receive the results of her son's Covid-19 test says continuing delays in the system could cause huge problems for families.

Claire Gray, from Haverfordwest, took her son Jack to be tested after he started displaying symptoms.

She waited five days before taking him for a second test - eight days later she received the results of the first, which were inconclusive.

10 year old Jack has severe autism Credit: Claire Gray

Claire Gray said she has "big concerns" for other families experiencing the same problem.

"If they’re waiting they can’t go back to work, we need the answers quickly," she said.

"With rising levels especially here in Pembrokeshire, we need to make sure that everyone is confident if they’re going to go for a test they’re going to get those results back."

It's a sentiment shared by Plaid Cymru - on Sunday, the party said issues surrounding testing needed to be resolved, if Wales is to avoid further lockdowns in future.

A continuous cycle of locking and unlocking is devastating for business and individuals. Rhun ap Iorwerth MS

He added: "Ministers must resolve the issues within the test, trace, support and isolate system to enable the newly adopted zero-Covid strategy to be successfully implemented."

The UK Government say their testing capacity is bigger per head than France, Germany, Italy and Spain Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for the UK Government said the NHS Test and Trace system had "built a testing capacity of 400,000 tests a day, from a starting point of 2,000 a day in March".

The majority of the public, they continued, "reported no issues at all".

The Welsh Government said they were aware of delays in tests being processed.

"We are aware of delays of tests being processed at the Lighthouse Labs, being run by the UK Government," a spokesperson said.

"The situation has been improving but we are continuing to raise the performance of these labs with the UK Government to make sure the improvement is sustained.

"We also continue to work with PHW and the Welsh NHS to make sure that testing is available where it is needed the most."

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in Wales has now risen beyond a million.

How does the testing system work in Wales?

Testing in Wales is currently split between the Welsh & UK Government, with a high percentage of tests processed by the UK network of Lighthouse labs. The remaining tests are carried out by NHS Wales-run labs.

On Saturday 24th October, 11,217 tests were carried out, according to figures from Public Health Wales.

How do I get a coronavirus test in Wales?

Tests gan be given to anyone with coronavirus symptoms which include:

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

People can either go to a test site or be sent a home testing kit by going online or calling 119.

Anyone with symptoms has to book a test before going to a drive-through or walk-through testing site, but patients have previously said they've faced long waiting queues on the phone or have been unable to book a slot online.