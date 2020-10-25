Royal Mail has announced that more than 700 jobs will be available in Wales over the Christmas period.

The postal service said it will take on around 33,000 workers across the UK during the season - over 10,000 more than its usual seasonal average.

It usually employs between 15,000 and 23,000 extra staff between October and January to help sort the additional Christmas volumes of parcels, cards and letters.

But it said a higher number of workers is needed this year due to an increase in online shopping caused by the coronavirus crisis.

It comes after thousands of job losses across Wales during the pandemic, with warnings there could be more to come.

Royal Mail has been recruiting festive temporary workers since the Second World War. Credit: PA Images

More than 13,000 mail centre sorting posts are also available in England, with around 1,400 posts in Scotland and 500 posts in Northern Ireland.

The seasonal workers will support more than 115,000 permanent postmen and women who sort and deliver the mail all year round.

Royal Mail said additional workers will also be required for its new Covid-19 testing kit collection team.

The service has been recruiting festive temporary workers since the Second World War.

Royal Mail chief HR officer Sally Ashford said: "During these unprecedented times we believe it is critical that Royal Mail continues to deliver.

"We want to do our best to deliver Christmas for our customers and support the effort on the pandemic.

"This helps the whole country to celebrate and stay safe during these difficult times."