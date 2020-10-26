Jonathan Pryce won the best actor prize at the 2020 Bafta Cymru Awards on Sunday evening, beating co-star Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The Welsh awards ceremony, which was pre-recorded and broadcast online on Sunday night due to the pandemic, with 22 awards presented throughout the evening.

Catherine Zeta-Jones announced Pryce as winner of the best actor category for his portrayal of Pope Francis in The Two Popes, beating co-star and fellow Welshman Sir Anthony Hopkins, who played the aging Pope Benedict XVI.

Pryce later praised the Pope for his recent endorsement of same-sex civil unions, describing the pontiff as a "great politician".

Jonathan Pryce won the best actor award for his portrayal of Pope Francis. Credit: PA Images

He said: "There are many wonderful things about Pope Francis - wonderful things that made want to portray him.

"The film shows the dark side of him as well as the lighter side. But I think what is one of the things that this proves is what a great politician he is.

"He was in there to be a reformer, and he's constantly had a lot of opposition from within the Vatican.

"He's cleverly took his time. I think if he went in, tried to throw all the furniture out and say 'I'm going to completely change things' at the beginning, I think he would have met a lot more opposition than he has done now."

Sir Anthony Hopkins starred alongside Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. Credit: PA Images

Pryce joked he would be phoning co-star Sir Anthony following the ceremony to tell him he had lost.

He said: "I'm very pleased. I'm going to be phoning Tony just to tell him he'd lost. No, I'll be telling him I'd won.

"We get on really well. We had a wonderful time working together and we've kept in touch. I'm very fond of him and I respect him enormously."

Directors including George Lucas made an appearance in the online ceremony. Credit: PA Images

Hollywood directors James Cameron, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, John Landis, and Mimi Leder also made appearances in the online ceremony to honour art director and production designer Les Dilley, who received the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award.

Pontypridd-born Dilley, who won an Oscar for Star Wars in 1978 and for Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has worked on films including The Three Musketeers (1973), Superman (1978), Alien (1979), and Never Say Never Again (1983).

The best actress award was won by His Dark Materials star Ruth Wilson, who paid tribute to the "extraordinary" author Sir Philip Pullman for writing the fantasy trilogy of novels which have been adapted for BBC One and HBO.