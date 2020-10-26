A patient at University Hospital Llandough has become the first in Wales to receive a transfusion of monoclonal antibodies to help treat Covid-19.

Melanie James, from Pontprennau, Cardiff, received the transfusion as part of the RECOVERY clinical trial, after being admitted to University Hospital Llandough with coronavirus.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board says the transfusion of monoclonal antibodies is the latest treatment to be added to the trial, and that it's the world’s largest randomised controlled clinical trial for Covid-19.

It also says the new arm of the trial aims to determine the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies in preventing coronavirus from entering the cells of patients infected with the virus, and preventing patients from becoming more severely unwell.

The health board was the first in the UK to open the trial in March.

Melanie says she was breathless and receiving oxygen when she received the transfusion of the monoclonal antibodies, before her symptoms started to improve.

Now recovering at home, Melanie said: “There was never any doubt in my mind about taking part in this research trial. I felt very poorly and had deteriorated very quickly, and I wanted to get better and to help other people to get better. We’re in the dark about Covid-19 and I wanted to give something back.

"I was very well informed about the trial before I consented to taking part. All of my questions were answered and the team put me at ease and gave me time to think.

"I felt that the team knew exactly what they were doing and saying, and I totally trusted them from the start of the process.

“I started to feel better the day after the transfusion, and only had a small amount of oxygen during that night. Although I’m still recovering, I already feel much better than I did a week ago.”

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has has since recruited more than 210 patients to the trial, which in June found Dexamethasone to be the first drug shown to improve survival in Covid-19.

Dr Stuart Walker, Executive Medical Director of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Our research teams have made an outstanding contribution throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and I would like to commend their efforts in implementing this trial so proactively.

“We are watching the ongoing global research into Covid-19 with great interest, in the hope that we are able to act upon further positive developments in the coming months.

“In the meantime, I would once again urge members of the public to play their part in controlling Covid-19 infection rates by following government guidance, and ensuring that they continue to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, wear a face mask in all indoor public spaces, and keep a two metre distance from others.”