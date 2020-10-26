Man pleads not guilty to charges related to Emiliano Sala plane crash

David Henderson, 66, has pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to the aircraft crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala in January 2019.

Henderson appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday via a video link to deny endangering the safety of an aircraft and attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

Henderson, of East Riding of Yorkshire, was granted bail and is due to stand trial in October 2021.

He is accused of acting in a “reckless/negligent” manner, and being involved in the commercial use of the plane involved in the crash.

Henderson, of East Riding of Yorkshire, previously appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on September 28.

He was bailed to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on October 26.

Sala was involved in a multimillion-pound transfer from FC Nantes in France to Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old Argentinian was killed when the plane he was travelling in crashed north of Guernsey on January 21, 2019.

His body was recovered the following month, but the body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been found.