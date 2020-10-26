The Pembrokeshire pub has banned the two MPs for life. Credit: Google Maps

A Cabinet Minister and another Tory MP have been banned for life from a local pub - after they sided against plans to offer children free school meals in England.The Globe in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, says Conservative MPs Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart left them with "no option" after they failed to back the Marcus Rashford scheme.

Last week, the Manchester United and England striker backed the Welsh Government's scheme to extend free school meals throughout all school holidays until Easter 2021.The pub is in Mr Crabb's ward of Preseli, Pembrokeshire, but the two MPs have received a ban after Secretary of State for Wales Mr Hart voted against the proposals and former Tory leadership candidate Mr Crabb abstained from the vote.

The Fishguard pub is in Stephen Crabb's ward of Preseli, Pembrokeshire. Credit: PA Images

Landlady Jean Morris said: "Mr Crabb likes to remind voters at every election of his childhood spent living in social housing, in a single parent family in receipt of benefits, so one might imagine he would emphasise and have bothered to ensure children in the same situation as he found himself do not go hungry.“We feel we have no option but to impose a lifetime ban.”She said Mr Hart - who represents neighbouring ward of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire was also banned for voting against the motion despite it not affecting his constituency.

The Secretary of State for Wales voted against the proposals in England. Credit: PA Images

Jean added: "Luckily for Mr Crabb and Mr Hart's constituents the Welsh Government will ensure that any children in need in Pembrokeshire and South Carmarthenshire will have food over the holidays, so Mr Hart's voting against extending the free school meal in holidays scheme, and Mr Crabb's abstention from voting, will not affect Pembrokeshire families."Chancellor Rishi Sunak was barred from a pub in Leeds this weekend over his vote in the Rashford-backed scheme.Manchester United forward Rashford, 22, launched the Fair Share scheme to protect vulnerable children and ensure they get a meal and is campaigning to make it government policy in England.

Stephen Crabb MP says he has spoken previously about receiving free school meals when he was younger. Credit: PA Images

Stephen Crabb MP said: "I was one of the first MPs to come out in favour of this campaign, back in June. I signed a cross-party letter to the Government about the issue.

"Although decisions taken in Westminster on this issue affect English families only, and not my own constituents, I felt strongly that I wanted to make the Government aware of my views.

"Here in Wales, the responsibility for such provision is devolved to the Welsh Government and I was pleased to see them pledge to maintain holiday provision until next April. I am supportive of the holiday provision of free school meals but I think we also need to be looking at solutions that go beyond just vouchers.

"The vote last week would have had no material impact on provision even if it had passed. I took a decision to abstain on the vote, which is a well-recognised form of protest. I have made it very clear to the Government that I do not agree with them on this issue.

"More widely, whilst the issue of free school meals is important, ultimately we should be aiming to lift people out of poverty so that they no longer need this support."