People living in mid Wales are the most likely to experience the "freedom of an open road", according to new research.Powys has 40.5 metres of road per person which is more than any other local authority area in mainland Britain, analysis of Department for Transport data by the PA news agency revealed.Its 132,400 inhabitants share nearly 5.4 million metres of road, covering destinations such as the Brecon Beacons and market town Machynlleth.The roads are currently even quieter than normal due to Wales being in a coronavirus lockdown.

Brecon Beacons National Park Credit: ITV Wales

AA president Edmund King said: “Drivers are often more likely to come across sheep than other vehicles on these stunning roads as the metres of road per population are at the highest.”North Wales was praised for having “some of the best driving roads in Europe” by Top Gear host Chris Harris in the latest episode of the BBC One show.“It’s a playground for cars,” he added.Around 90% of local authority areas have seen a reduction in road length per person over the past decade.Highland is the area with the second most length of road per person, followed by Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, and Ceredigion.