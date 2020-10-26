There have been a further 1,158 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,839.

Public Health Wales said six further deaths had been reported within the last 24 hours.

It also issued a warning that hospital admissions were rising, including those being admitted into critical care.

Dr Eleri Davies said, “We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed. Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus.

“Under the rules, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. They must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with.

“Certain businesses and venues, including bars, restaurants and most shops must close."

It comes after the Welsh Government came under fire on Monday over its communication of the ban of selling non-essential items during the firebreak lockdown.

The government was forced to intervene after Tesco mistakenly told a customer that period products were deemed non-essential when she was unable to access the aisle in her local supermarket.

More than 65,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to rethink its policy Credit: PA

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said public trust has been "eroded" over the weekend, which saw a petition gain more than 65,000 signatures calling for the government to allow the sale of such items.

"The important thing for the Welsh Government to acknowledge is that they have made a complete mess of the messaging," Mr Price said.

"Humility is important in admitting that you have got it wrong. They should have focused very clearly and very simply on the public health message.

"The objective of closing non-essential retail for this period is to try to limit the number of contacts so they can limit the number of infections - and that's somehow got completely lost in the messaging which has then eroded public trust over the weekend.

Health minister Vaughan Gething addressed the matter in the government's daily briefing on Monday saying he was "genuinely concerned" about messaging over the weekend which had "moved us away from the reality of a mounting death toll".

The total number of people who have died in Wales as a result of Covid-19 now stands at 1,783.Merthyr Tydfil currently has the highest proportion of its population who have tested positive for the virus, with 20.5% of those tested returning a positive result in the last seven days.