Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed that 69 people have died with coronavirus in its hospitals.

A coronavirus outbreak was confirmed at hospitals within the health board area earlier this month, with cases of the virus continuing to rise.

The health board confirmed that as of Monday 26 October there are currently 366 linked Covid-19 cases in its five hospitals.

Dr Nick Lyons, Medical Director for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “Infection rates continue to rise at a concerning rate in our communities. It is up to all of us as individuals to take seriously our responsibilities and to adhere to the restrictions of the 17 day lockdown period.

"By doing this, you will be helping us to get this virus under control and protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, in our communities.

“If you are suffering from any of the symptoms of COVID-19 please access a test as soon as possible. Remember that you are still contagious even if your symptoms are mild, so please come along to one of our test centres.”

Coronavirus cases and deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area: Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Linked Covid-19 cases: 160 Deaths in linked Covid-19 cases: 47



Prince Charles Hospital

Linked Covid-19 cases: 69

Deaths in linked Covid-19 cases: 11

Princess of Wales Hospital

Linked Covid-19 cases: 89

Deaths in linked Covid-19 cases: 11

Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda

Linked Covid-19 cases: 26

Deaths in linked Covid-19 cases: figure not subject to release due to small case numbers and impact on patient privacy

Maesteg Hospital

Linked Covid-19 cases: 22

Deaths in linked Covid-19 cases: figure not subject to release due to small case numbers and impact on patient privacy

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board says the deaths included in the outbreaks are patients whose deaths are associated with Covid-19, and 'not necessarily directly due to Covid-19'.

It said: 'Not all of the deaths associated with the outbreak would have directly died from Covid-19. That doesn’t, of course, detract from the personal tragedy that those families are currently experiencing."

Patients who dial 999 and require an emergency hospital admission are currently being taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, after temporary changes to emergency admissions were brought in last month.

The health board says surgical and other planned activity will also be restarting in a 'phased and safe way'.

GP emergency referral patients, and anyone who self-presents at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and requires an emergency admission following assessment, is also being admitted there.

The health board is also appealing to people in the community to only go to emergency departments for emergency cases to help 'manage the pressures' that it is experiencing across its hospitals.