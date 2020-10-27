Cardiff Half Marathon postponed to October 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Cardiff Half Marathon has been postponed further because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, organised by Run 4 Wales, has now been postponed from March 2021 to October 2021.

The organisers said that the event would have to be postponed for a second time - it was originally postponed until March 2021, but has since been moved to October 2021.

In a statement on the Cardiff Half Marathon website, the organisers said that they felt it would be' impossible to host an event of this scale in March as cases of coronavirus continue to rise'.

Organisers said: "We had watched with optimism over recent months as lockdown restrictions had eased and successful pilot events across the UK have demonstrated that it is possible to safely deliver mass participation events.

"It is now clear however, against a backdrop of rising cases, freshly imposed lockdown restrictions and a turbulent winter period ahead that it will not be possible to deliver an event of this size and scale by March of next year."

"With regret therefore, we now need to inform you that the 18th edition of the Cardiff University Cardiff Half Marathon will need to be postponed further, until Sunday 3 October 2021," the statement continued.

"The knock-on impact of this decision means that the 19th edition of the CHM will also be held one year later, on 2nd October 2022, so there will not be two editions of the race in 2021 as originally planned."

Around 25,000 people usually take part in the 13.1 mile event around the capital city, with around 100,000 spectators also lining the streets.

Organisers also said the event this year had sold out in record time.