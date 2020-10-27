Man jailed after being caught with £150,000 of heroin in sports bag

Darren Hanashi's car was stopped and searched by police in Cardiff last month. Credit: South Wales Police

A man who was found with £150,000 worth of heroin in a sports bag has been jailed for more than six years.

Darren Hanashi was stopped by police on September 2 at Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff and his vehicle was searched.

Officers found a sports bag containing 1.5kg of heroin on the back seat of his black Peugeot 208.

Mr Hanashi, from the Butetown area of Cardiff, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply heroin.

Police found £150,000 worth of heroin in a sports bag in Hanashi's car. Credit: South Wales Police

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty and on October 23, he was sentenced at Crown Court to 6 years and 8 months in prison.

South Wales Police says this case is an example of how its Organised Crime Team is tackling suspected drug dealing in the community.

The force said more than 250 suspected drug dealers have been arrested since Op Crater launched 18 months ago in an attempt to tackle the supply of drugs in Cardiff.

Officers have so far seized more than £750,000 worth of drugs and more than £250,000 of cash during the operation.