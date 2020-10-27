Police are appealing for witnesses after a member of staff was allegedly assaulted at a McDonald's car park in Llanelli.

Dyfed Powys Police said four men were allegedly "causing a nuisance" in the car park at around 11.30pm on 11 July.

When they asked to leave, the men became verbally abusive and it has been claimed one of them assaulted a member of staff causing facial injuries.

The police said officers have "carried out all possible lines of enquiry" and are now appealing for help from the public. They are appealing to identify the person in the CCTV image above who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.