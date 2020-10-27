It's believed the containers could wash up in Porthcawl. Credit: PA Images

People in Porthcawl are being warned that several large shipping containers full of tissues and incontinence pads could wash up on the beach.

It comes after eleven 40-foot long containers were lost from a cargo ship in the Bristol Channel recently.

One storage container has washed up on a beach in North Devon, with the Maritime Coastguard Agency finding three others out at sea.

Authorities are currently searching for the other five containers, and believe it is possible that one or more may wash ashore at Porthcawl.

Five of the containers are still yet to be located. Credit: PA Images

While the majority of the containers were empty when they were lost, some contained tissues and incontinence pads.

Councillor Richard Young said: “Together with partners such as the National Coastwatch Institute, Bridgend County Borough Council is supporting the Maritime Coastguard Agency in its search for the missing containers, and is carrying out regular checks of the local coastline.

“Given the limited movement of people during the current pandemic lockdown, it is less likely that the containers will be spotted by members of the public, but in the event that you do see one of them, please do not approach it - contact the authorities as soon as possible so that arrangements can be put in place for its safe retrieval.”

Bridgend County Borough Council says arrangements are in place for the containers to be retrieved and returned to their owners.