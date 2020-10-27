Seven further deaths and 1,207 new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

There have been seven further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number in the country to 1,790.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, show that there have also been 1,207 new cases recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales since the start of the pandemic now stands at 45,046.

Public Health Wales also reported that there had been 9,798 tests in the last 24 hours.

It comes as a row over which items can be bought in essential shops in Wales during lockdown continues.

Revised guidance for retailers in Wales will be published on Tuesday after what the Welsh Government has described as "positive discussions" with businesses in the sector.

There was confusion after the government announced that supermarkets would have to cordon off areas of the shop to customers during the strict 17-day fire-break lockdown.

Shops have had to cordon off areas to customers who can only buy essential items. Credit: ITV Wales

The restrictions have seen aisles cordoned off and plastic sheeting placed over items including children's clothes, bedding and kettles.

More than 60,000 people have signed a petition submitted to the Welsh Parliament calling for the ban to be immediately reversed.

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said: "We are reminding people that fire-break restrictions came into effect in Wales on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is now needed."

