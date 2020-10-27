'Substantial rainfall' promised for Wales as Met Office issues weather warning

"Substantial rainfall" will hit Wales from Thursday as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The warning for rain covers much of Wales and will be in place from midday on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

Up to 130mm of rain is predicted in some places.

A yellow weather warning for rain which could cause flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office has forecast an "unsettled week of autumnal weather", starting with chilly nights and a rain front expected to affect all parts of the UK on Tuesday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: "The rain will be more concentrated from Thursday, coming in from the west again and affecting all parts of the UK, but particularly Wales and north-western parts of England.

"Overall, we're looking at an unsettled autumnal week of weather."